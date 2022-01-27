Man jailed for accosting Chris Whitty in London park

A man from Essex has been jailed after accosting England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty in a central London park.

Jonathan Chew, 24, approached England’s chief medical officer as he walked through St James’s Park in Westminster on June 27 last year.

He pleaded guilty to intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Whitty and admitted obstructing Pc Steven Ozden, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

District judge Paul Goldspring jailed Chew for eight weeks and ordered him to pay £1,058 in costs and compensation.

Jonathan Chew arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday

Chew, from Chelmsford, was with his friend Lewis Hughes, of Romford, in the park on June 27 and filmed the incident, which was widely shared on social media.

In the footage, shown to the court, the pair can be seen jeering as Whitty attempted to break free.

Hughes pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating in July and was given a suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Iestyn Morgan said that Chew started filming Whitty on his phone while Hughes grabbed him in a headlock.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation and officers carried out a welfare check on the scientist, who did not suffer any injuries.

Chew gave the name and old address of his brother to the police officer, the court heard.

Judge Goldspring said: "You chose at that point to make a very conscious decision, I have no doubt in an effort to avoid being prosecuted for your offending.

"Unfortunately that wasn’t something you put right immediately."

Officers were able to identify that Jonathan Chew was the suspect after he provided comments about the incident to The Sun newspaper.

The court also heard that Chew had at least 26 previous convictions including public order offences.

Earlier in January, Rabah Kherbane, defending, had asked for the case to be adjourned after Chew’s former solicitor withdrew due to being "professionally embarrassed" following the defendant’s behaviour in court.

Kherbane said the defendant has several conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism which would make it difficult for him to follow proceedings.

Goldspring said he accepted Chew did not initially intend to be hostile and suffered from learning difficulties, mental health issues and autism.

Whitty was knighted in the New Year's Honours list for his work with the government during the pandemic.

Goldspring added that Whitty has responded to "an unprecedented crisis over the last few years" with "great dignity" and "great professionalism".

"He didn’t choose be in the public eye. He is entitled to go about his work. He is entitled to go about his daily life," the judge added.