Teen arrested after two Jewish men attacked in north London street

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a "horrible" attack on two Jewish men in the street in north London.

Police were called to the incident on Cadoxton Avenue in Haringey, on Wednesday at 9:50pm and arrested the teenager on suspicion of actual bodily harm, on nearby Fairview Road, soon after.

Both of the victims were taken to a north London hospital where one was treated for a broken nose and fractured wrist.

The other man suffered an injury to his wrist and eye and both suffered bruising, the Shomrim neighbourhood watch team said.

The attack, which took place the day before Holocaust Memorial Day, is being treated as a hate crime by police.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: "On this most important day, this is an awful reminder that hate crime still exists. I know that Haringey residents will be upset by such a horrible attack and we won’t stand for anyone in our community being targeted or hurt.

"If you assault someone, you can expect us to do everything we can to investigate and find you.

"I’ve been in touch with members of the local Jewish community, and I’m providing additional patrols throughout the day to reassure the community. Please do speak to them if you have any concerns.

"I’d like to thank the members of the public who called us and asked us to come to the aid of these two gentlemen and grateful for their help, which meant we could locate a suspect."