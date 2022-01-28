Brit Awards 2022: Inflo wins producer of the year

Londoner Inflo has won the producer of the year title at this year's Brit Awards.

The heavyweight producer, who has collaborated with Adele, Little Simz, Sault and Michael Kiwanuka, said as "the first Black music producer to ever win a Brit for best producer I feel honoured to be a part of change."

Inflo, whose real name is Dean Josiah Cover, added: "All the Black producers before me, I’m in awe and have studied you. I am you.

"Thank you for both paving the way and for your integral contribution to British music."

He is credited on two of the five albums nominated for Brit Awards 2022 album of the year - Adele's comeback album 30 and Little Simz’ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Inflo wrote and produced three songs on 30; Woman like Me, Hold On and Love Is a Game.

"We’re both from North London," Adele told The Face ​last year. "He’s like the calmest person I’ve ever met, a really amazing, spiritual guy."

Inflo also produced the Ivor Novello Award-winning album Grey Area by Little Simz in 2019, as well as her 2021 follow up Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Little Simz said: "Flo is a true creative in every sense of the word. Music is in his DNA. He really loves, lives and breathes this. There is no one more deserving of this award."

The record producer and songwriter rose to prominence in 2014 when he produced and co-wrote The Kooks album Listen.

He later co-produced and co-wrote Kiwanuka’s second album Love And Hate in 2016. The single Black Man In A White World from the record went on to win the Ivor Novello Award for best song.

Inflo returned to produce and co-write on Kiwanuka’s self-titled third album in 2019, which received the coveted Mercury Prize in 2020.

Kiwanuka said: "As a producer, Inflo is a breath of fresh air to an artist trying to find their own voice.

"He helps you find what it is you want to say, and always puts his stamp on the work which always elevates the music."

Inflo will be presented with his award during the red carpet show on February 8, at The O2 arena in London and broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub.

The red carpet show will be hosted by radio DJ Clara Amfo and broadcaster Maya Jama who will welcome the award nominees to the event.

The Brit Awards 2022 ceremony, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, will take place on February 8 at The O2 arena in London and will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub.