Former Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape and sex offences

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault.

Stephen Kyere will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 1 February, after being charged by postal requisition earlier this month.

The charges relate to an incident in Teddington in April 2004 when the officer was off duty.

Kyere, who retired from the Metropolitan Police on 19 March 2021, was attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police at the time.

The Met said misconduct matters will be considered following the criminal process.

"Former Pc Kyere was charged by postal requisition following an investigation by officers at the South West Command unit."

Specialist officers are providing support to the victim in this allegation, the Met added.