Teachers find fox asleep on their staff room sofa in Twickenham

Teachers at a school in southwest London walked into their staff room to find a fox curled up asleep on the sofa.

Staff at St Richard Reynolds College in Twickenham made the discovery on Wednesday morning and put up a sign requesting people to be quiet near the animal until the RSPCA arrived.

Biology teacher Karen McIntosh shared a picture of the sleepy intruder on Twitter.

Responding to questions, Ms McIntosh said that the incident was resolved calmly.

"Very peaceful.... locked the door, kept quiet and called the RSPCA who came and removed it safely and swiftly... so sad to see it go.

"However by the looks of things, this wasn't the first visit so might not be the last."