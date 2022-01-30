Fulham has paid tribute to a fan who died following a cardiac arrest in the stands while watching the Blackpool match at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Paul Parish was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the stands at the west London stadium, but could not be saved, the club has announced.

Fulham FC shared the news with followers in a tribute to Mr Parish, as Blackpool also offered condolences to the football supporter's family and friends.

The medical incident prompted a pause of 41 minutes during the home game due to the incident in the Hammersmith Stand.

Fulham's statement said: "It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish.

"Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to the hospital. He sadly passed away this evening.

"Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Fulham Football Club go out to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones.

"The family would like to thank the fans of Fulham and Blackpool for the respect and care they showed as well as all staff at Craven Cottage and at the hospital for their assistance, care and attention.

"Rest in Peace Paul."

Blackpool added on Twitter: "We are all deeply saddened to learn of Paul's passing. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Paul's family and all those connected to @FulhamFC at this time."

Fulham defender Tim Ream asked the club's supporters to keen Mr Parish's family in their thoughts on the "sad, sad day".

He tweeted: "To all those who witnessed and may be struggling with what they saw…don’t be afraid to reach out and talk to someone.

"Reach out to me, to your loved ones, to anyone. You are not alone and others will be or have felt what you are feeling."