Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Rags Martel

The widow of an MP who died after being diagnosed with lung cancer has called for a national screening programme to help save lives.

Cathy Brokenshire said survival rates would be much better if people were examined earlier and, in some cases, it could make "all the difference".

Her husband, James Brokenshire, was the MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup and died in October, aged 53.

"It is incredibly important to get early screening, it can make all the difference, early diagnosis is the key to helping survival rates for lung cancer," Cathy Brokenshire told ITV News London.

"Some of the symptoms for Covid are very similar to lung cancer.

"We were all told to stay at home and that's what people have done and now we are seeing the consequences of that.

"He [James] was passionate about campaigning against lung cancer he would do all he could and speak on the floor if the House of Commons - the first person to do that for lung cancer and I'm happy to help the cause as well," she added.

-What are the symptoms of lung cancer?

a cough that doesn't go away after 2 or 3 weeks

a long-standing cough that gets worse

chest infections that keep coming back

coughing up blood

an ache or pain when breathing or coughing

persistent breathlessness

persistent tiredness or lack of energy

loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss

On Monday at Cannon Street station a train was named in the late MP's honour after a long campaign to improve services.

"The constituents of Old Bexley and Sidcup have been complaining about trains for as long as he was an MP there and it's something he championed for many years," Cathy said.

"He was aware [a train would be named after him] it's a shame he's not here to see it," she added.

Earlier this month the new MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, Louie French, told the Commons that James Brokenshire was an "outstanding" MP who "remained true to his word" to stand up for constituents throughout his time in Parliament.

Surrounded by Conservative MPs who attended the debate to support him, Mr French said: "In representing the constituency of Old Bexley and Sidcup I follow my good friend, the late James Brokenshire.

"I know that members on both sides of this House mourn the loss of James who was a friendly, thoughtful and well-liked gentleman."