Newborn baby found dead in south-east London

Detectives have launched an investigation after a newborn baby was found dead in south-east London.

Police were called to the scene in New Eltham shortly after 5am on Sunday along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. They found a newborn baby who died at the scene.

Officers said a post-mortem examination would be arranged in due course.

Enquiries are underway to work out the circumstances of the baby's death and there have been no arrests at this stage.

Officers are in contact with the baby’s mother who is receiving medical attention.

Scotland Yard said police are not providing any further information at this point.