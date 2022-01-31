Police are urgently searching for a missing mum and her newborn baby in Barking, east London.Roxana, 19, and her baby, believed to be just one week old, were last seen leaving a hotel on Highbridge Road on Saturday night.Roxana is thought to be wearing dark coloured cheetah print joggers, a white polo t-shirt and a dark zip up jumper and carrying a Sports Direct bag.The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "Roxana, 19, is missing - last seen leaving a hotel in Highbridge Road, Barking, around 20:00hrs on 29 Jan, with her baby – around 5 days old."Roxana [believed to be] wearing dark coloured cheetah print joggers, white polo t-shirt & dark zip up jumper, carrying Sports Direct bag."

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 22MIS003380.