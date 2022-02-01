Dele Alli has issued an emotional message to Tottenham fans after Everton announced it had signed the England midfielder following a seven-year stay at the London club.

The 25-year-old thanked fans for their "amazing support" and "incredible moments" on Twitter and released a video of some of his most impressive goals at the club.

He also promised: "It’s the end of a chapter but not the book".

Alli signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Toffees in an unexpected permanent move rushed through in the final minutes of the transfer window on Monday.

It's been widely reported that Everton will pay £10 million to Spurs after Alli has played 20 games.

He revealed he had already spoken with Everton's new skipper, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, and is excited to get started at Goodison Park.

"I’ve had a few good conversations with him [Lampard] already and he’s a player I’ve admired watching his whole career," Alli told Sky Sports.

"To get the opportunity to work with him now is very exciting and I’m sure we’re going to do great things together.

"I just want to be happy playing football and working with Lampard and the great players they’ve got there.

"I think it’s is a great opportunity to do that. I’m excited to go there and show the fans what I can do and help the club as much as I can."

Lampard will take charge for the first time in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park.

Alli could potentially make his Everton debut in the Premier League fixture at Newcastle United next Tuesday.

Dele Alli stats: