Girl, 2, found dead in east London garden

A two-year-old girl has been found dead in a garden in east London.

The child was reported missing from a home in Dagenham at around 4pm on Saturday and police launched a search.

She was found by officers less than an hour later.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The girl was found unresponsive in the garden. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is being treated as unexplained."

The force said the girl's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will take place in coming days.

No arrests have been made.