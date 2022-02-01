London has lowest pupil Covid vaccine uptake for 12 to 15-year-olds

London has the lowest levels of uptake for pupils aged 12 to 15 getting their first dose of the Covid vaccine in England, new figures have revealed.

Just 40% of 12 to 15-year-olds in London are vaccinated, official figures show.

Pupils from Chinese and Indian backgrounds were most likely to have had at least one jab, while those from Gypsy or Roma and Black Caribbean pupils were least likely to have been vaccinated, the Office for National Statistics said.

In the most deprived areas of the country, the vaccination rate for 12 to 15-year-olds was 36.1%, while it was 70.3% in the least deprived areas.

Pupils eligible for free school meals (FSM) were less likely to be vaccinated than their peers, with 35.9% receiving one dose compared with 58.9% for non-FSM pupils.

Schools with higher proportions of pupils eligible for FSM were also found to have lower levels of vaccine coverage, and pupils living in deprived areas were also less likely to have been vaccinated.

Pupils with English as an additional language were less likely to get the jab than their peers, too, with 38.2% vaccinated in this group compared with 55.5% for native speakers.

And pupils with special educational needs were slightly less likely to have been vaccinated compared with their peers.

Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant paediatrician at the UK Health Security Agency and the study’s chief investigator, said: "With Covid-19 case rates currently high across school-age groups, it’s vital that we monitor and evaluate measures that help reduce transmission. We need families and students to continue to take part in the programme."

Government attendance data showed that 5.1% of all pupils were off school because of Covid on January 20.

This was up from 3.9% on January 6 – a record high for this school year, with 415,300 pupils absent in total.

On Monday, Labour said that the Government needed to accelerate its Covid vaccination programme for children to stop "avoidable" absences from schools.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) described London's low uptake as "concerning" given the capital's "very high levels" of student and staff absence at the end of the autumn term.

Julie McCulloch, ASCLA director of policy said: "Vaccination is the key to controlling the spread of the coronavirus and the Government needs to step up its efforts to promote higher levels of take-up and prevent continuing disruption in our schools and colleges."

Last week, vulnerable five to 11-year-olds become eligible for their first Covid-19 jab.