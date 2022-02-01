The driver who crashed his car into a knife attacker in west London as the assailant was stabbing a woman to death has been released without charge.

Yasmin Chkaifi died in Maida Vale on January 24 when she was ambushed in the street by her ex-husband Leon McCaskie and stabbed several times.

Witnesses tried unsuccessfully to stop McCaskie, before the driver ran him over in a blue Renault. McCaskie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of murder, prompting thousands of people to sign a petition calling for him not to face criminal charges, while members of the victim's family reportedly hailed him as "a hero".

Last week the driver called for police to "de-arrest" him, with his lawyer telling ITV News the driver "believes he did what anyone else would have done in this situation".

Mohammed Akunjee had earlier made a public statement on his client's behalf, urging the police not to take further action.

He said: "I did not intend to harm the attacker, I only intended to protect those being attacked."

Now the Metropolitan Police has said that the 26-year-old is "a vital witness" rather than a suspect after investigators reviewed the law around self-defence and defence of another.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said: "Having reviewed the CCTV evidence and taken statements of numerous members of the public and attending officers, as well as reviewing the legal position regarding self-defence and defence of another, a decision has been taken that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, will face no further police action.

"He is considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with.

"It is vitally important that when a person dies there is a thorough investigation into all of the circumstances and this has taken place.

"Such decisions must be thoroughly examined and while this process takes time this has been a priority for my team."

Akunjee posted a statement on Twitter expressing the driver’s gratitude for the outpouring of support.

He said: "I am grateful that they have taken this sensible course of action. I will of course continue to assist them and any Coroner’s inquest should the need arise.

"I once again wish to express my gratitude to the British public who supported me so vocally at this most stressful and trying time. I also wish to express my gratitude to my solicitor Mr Akunjee who supported myself and my family through this process.

"I hope that in my actions a message has been sent to society: should you see an evil it is a duty upon you to stop it with your hands, if you cannot then you should stop it by speaking out, if you cannot then at the very least you should hate it with your heart.

"May peace be upon you all."

Inquests have opened in relation to the deaths of Chkaifi and of McCaskie, who also used the surname McCaskre.

The Met appealed for any witnesses to the incident who haven't yet spoken to police to come forward.