Tower Hamlets flats evacuated after fire breaks out on eighth floor

A block of flats in Tower Hamlets was evacuated by emergency services after a fire broke out on the eighth floor.

Around 70 firefighters and ten fire engines were called to the blaze on New Village Avenue last night (January 31).

The fire broke out in a five bedroom flat at around 10.30pm and London Fire Brigade received 40 calls about the fire.

Firefighters rescued four people who were assessed at the scene and another person was taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Greenwich, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations attended and the fire was under control by 11.48pm.

Station Commander Matt Williams, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters evacuated 20 people from the building and rescued four people via an internal staircase.

"One of the Brigade's new 32-metre ladders from Old Kent Road Fire Station was used as a water tower and crews also used drones to provide an aerial view of the incident and increase situational awareness.

"Abbott Road is closed at the A13 junction down to the junction by Blair Street.

"Firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the night and we urge people to avoid the area whilst crews continue to work to make the scene safe."