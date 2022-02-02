A "furious" Sadiq Khan has called in the Met Commissioner after a shocking report revealed racist, misogynistic and homophobic messages sent by officers at Charing Cross.

A spokesperson said Mr Khan wanted urgent reassurance the disturbing behaviour was not being repeated elsewhere in the force.

It comes after details of messages from WhatsApp and Facebook groups including multiple references to rape, violence against women, racist and homophobic abuse were unveiled by the watchdog.

"Sadiq was furious reading the findings of this report and is deeply concerned this further damages and erodes the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met," a spokesperson for the mayor said.

"This would have been shocking in the 1970s, let alone today and we know it’s not just Charing Cross.

"Sadiq is calling in the Commissioner to explain how she will ensure that there is no reoccurrence of totally unacceptable behaviour.

"He also wants reassurance on what is being done to ensure this sort of stuff isn’t happening elsewhere in the Met.

"These cultural issues aren’t historic but under the current Met leadership’s watch," the spokesperson added.

Charing Cross Police Station in central London

The Independent Office for Police Conduct took the unusual step of publishing the messages in full – despite the fact that much of the content is too offensive to print in mainstream news coverage – as it detailed the “disgraceful” behaviour of Metropolitan Police officers based in a now disbanded Westminster team between 2016 and 2018.

Nine are still serving with the force, while another is working as a contractor in a staff role.

Home Secretary Priti Patel called the officers "sickening" and told bosses at the force “standards must be raised” in the wake of the report.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "The behaviour we uncovered was disgraceful and fell well below the standards expected of the officers involved. While these officers predominantly worked in teams in Westminster, which have since been disbanded, we know from other recent cases that these issues are not isolated or historic.

"The learning report we are publishing today is shocking and contains language which is offensive – and some may find it upsetting.

"However, we felt it was important to provide the context for the public, the Met and other forces, for why such hard-hitting recommendations are necessary."