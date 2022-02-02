The area around Acton Town Tube station was evacuated last night after a large fire broke out at a nearby garage.

Around 70 firefighters tackled the blaze on Bollo Lane on Tuesday evening (February 1).

Three men left the property before the brigade arrived and the area was evacuated as a precaution. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said there were a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

At just before 11pm, the Metropolitan Police said LFB had the fire under control.

The force tweeted: “Road closures remain in place. Buses on diversion/ tube services disrupted. No reports of any serious injuries. Cause of the fire will be looked at with LFB.”

Local residents were advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.

The District and Piccadilly Tube lines, which both travel through Acton Town, were affected due to the fire.

Transport for London said there was no service on the Piccadilly line between Hammersmith, Heathrow Airport and Uxbridge, and no service on the District line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.