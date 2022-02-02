Simon Cowell injured near his London home after another e-bike crash

Play video

Simon Cowell is reported to be in ‘good health’, says reporter Louise Scott

Simon Cowell broke his arm after a reported electric bike crash near his home in West London.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was pictured with his fiancee Lauren Silverman on Wednesday with his arm wrapped in a yellow cast. Cowell reportedly took a nasty tumble over the bike’s handlebars.

He gave a thumbs up to waiting photographers before being pictured sitting outside a Holland Park pub.

Simon Cowell shows the broken arm he suffered as he sits outside a pub in Holland Park

The accident is his second on an electric bike, following a crash in August 2020 in the US, which saw him break his back and undergo six hours of surgery which involved having a metal rod inserted.

A source told The Sun that The X Factor boss was "lucky to be alive" and that passers-by had stopped to help him.

He was taken to hospital and given an X-ray, the source said, adding: "Simon was eventually released that evening — his arm in a yellow cast all the way up to the shoulder — and told to rest.

"Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike, but he will start wearing a helmet."

An injured Simon Cowell gives a thumbs up to photographers in West London

Cowell recently became engaged to long-term partner Silverman, with whom he shares son Eric.

The music executive is back in London to film Britain’s Got Talent alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, with the show slated to return to screens in the spring.

The judges were photographed attending auditions and posed for pictures on the red carpet outside the London Palladium in mid-January.

The ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic. His representatives have been contacted for comment.