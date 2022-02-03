Police investigating rape in north London park release CCTV image

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was allegedly raped in a north London park.

The 21-year-old woman was approached by a man on Brook Road, near Dollis Lane, in Brent on Thursday 24 June last year.

She was followed by the suspect into Gladstone Park, where it is alleged she was raped, the Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect is described as in his 20s or 30s, with brown skin, black hair and beard.

He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a dark body warmer, long sleeve top under the body warmer and light coloured jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6412/25 June.