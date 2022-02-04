Flow of creativity: Boy George unveils toilet seat design for WaterAid

Play video

"There's so much drama that goes on in the toilet"

Boy George has joined a host of famous faces who've designed toilet seats for a new exhibition by photographer Rankin for charity WaterAid.

"Any time you get a minute to yourself is sacred time, isn't it?" he told ITV News London at the launch of the event at London Southbank’s Oxo Gallery.

The free event is on from 4–6 February 2022 to highlight the inaccessibility of toilets to 1.7 billion people around the world.