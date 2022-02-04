Play video

"I can feel an egg coming..." Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

Kelly Casey has an inoperable brain tumour - and a wonderful attitude to life.

The Hackney mum-of-two has taken on the challenge to walk 10,000 steps a day for a month, while dressed as a duck.

"It is what it is," the 38-year-old said. "The death is inevitable but the dying doesn't have to be dim."

She hopes her daily Derek the Duck walk will make people smile, as well as raise money for brain tumour research.

"It won't help me but it'll help my children and my children's children - and that's what's important."

To find out more or donate, visit Kelly's Just Giving page.