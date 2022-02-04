Kent schoolchildren raise money to help Ghanaians achieve football dream

Students at Sevenoaks Preparatory School in Kent have been raising money for a Ghanaian charity which helps underprivileged teenagers achieve their dream of becoming professional footballers.

The Phoenix Academy hosts 30 boys, giving them coaching and helps to support their education. It was founded by former Chelsea youth team captain Seth Nana Twumasi, who now plays for Dover Athletic in the National League.

Twumasi’s former teammate Lee Worgan, who works at the school as a PE teacher, inspired the students by explaining the work being done in Ghana by the Phoenix Academy.

“Lee spoke to two boys at the school and how privileged they are with everything they have in this country compared to some of the boys,” Twumasi explains.

“He showed them our academy work via some of the videos we’ve put out there and the boys were so into it that they wanted to do a fundraiser for us to try and get us some kit, for the accommodation for the boys.”

The children raised £780 for the Phoenix Academy from the students who gave a presentation to their fellow pupils about the charity.

Students at Sevenoaks Preparatory School in Kent

Phoenix Academy has already seen a number of their players join the professional ranks abroad. One player has moved to LA Galaxy and another San Jose Earthquakes after receiving scholarships in America thanks to the academy, while another younger player is set to move to a club in Ukraine.

Isaac Bawa started at Phoenix Academy when his family could not afford to feed him but his life changed as he was given accommodation and fed, helping on his journey to Major League Soccer at the club made famous by David Beckham.

George Asomani, a player Twumasi brought over to train in England, is also in America with San Jose Earthquakes, while Emmanuel Owusu has moved to Metalist Kharkiv.

Twumasi has launched a fundraiser. Former Chelsea winger Victor Moses is a supporter of the charity, donating a shirt to be auctioned to raise further funds. The likes of Eric Dier, Danny Welbeck and Danny Rose have also donated items to be sold.

For more information, visit the gofundme website.