Man charged with sex assaults on teenage girls in Bexleyheath

A man has been charged in connection with five sexual assaults in south-east London.

Ali Mohammed, 18, of Bexley Road, Erith was arrested on Wednesday 2 February on suspicion of sexual assault.

His arrest relates to a series of incidents between Thursday 20 January and Monday 24 January.

On Thursday 3 February, Mohammed was charged with four counts of sexual assault on girls under 16 and one count of sexual assault on a female over 16.

He was remanded to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 4 February.