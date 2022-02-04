Woman dies after being hit by London bus in Shoreditch

A woman has died after being hit by a London bus at a busy junction in Hackney.

The collision happened on Great Eastern Street in Shoreditch, shortly before 9am on Friday, police said.

Medics, firefighters and police were called to the incident but the woman, who was in her 30s, died at the scene.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters were called at 8:59am to a person trapped under a bus on Great Eastern Street.

"Firefighters released her from the vehicle and sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, a command support vehicle, and members of our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched a London’s Air Ambulance car."

"Sadly, a person died at the scene."

Great Eastern Street in Shoreditch cordoned off on Friday afternoon Credit: TfL

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson appealed for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

"Police were called at 8.56am on Friday, February 4 to reports of a pedestrian having been in collision with a bus at Great Eastern Street, EC2," a Met statement said.

"Police, London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade attended.

"At the scene a woman, aged 30s, had been injured in the collision. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are underway to notify next of kin.

"There have been no arrests."

Motorists were advised to avoid the area in the hours after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1725/4FEB.