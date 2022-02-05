The death of a girl found in an east London garden after going missing is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

The two-year-old was found responsive in the Dagenham property's yard during searches for her.

The child was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Friday night, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they were not treating the death as suspicious.

However the force confirmed the girl's death remained 'unexplained' as tests continued following a post mortem examination.

She has not been named by police.

A Met Police statement said: "Police attended an address in Reede Road, Barking after a two-year-old girl was reported missing around 16:00hrs on Saturday, 29 January."

"The child was found unresponsive in the garden shortly after being reported missing.

"She was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where, despite all efforts to revive her, she was sadly pronounced dead.

"Next of kin are aware. A post-mortem examination was conducted at St Thomas Hospital on Thursday, 3 February. We await the outcome of additional tests.

"The death continues to be treated as unexplained, but is not thought to have been suspicious.

"Enquiries are ongoing. There were no arrests."

