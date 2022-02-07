Girl, 16, crashes family friend's new Porsche in drunken joyride

A 16-year-old girl nearly twice the drink drive limit crashed a family friend's Porsche SUV in a drunken joyride, police said.

Brent Police shared the image of the damaged Porsche Cayenne which sell for between £60,000 and £140,000.The impact of the crash tore away the front wheel and dislodged the tyre while the body of the vehicle was also scratched.

The car was owned by a family friend and taken for a spin by the teenager while drunk, without a license and without insurance."Quite what possessed a 16-year-old girl to take a family friend’s brand new Porsche for a spin into London, without them knowing, with no driving licence, or insurance, whilst almost twice over the drink drive limit is simply beyond us," said Brent Police.