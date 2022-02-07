Killer taunted wife in 'Punch and Judy' voice and choked her on Halloween

A former bus driver who strangled his wife on Halloween after taunting her in a 'Punch and Judy' voice has been jailed for at least 14 years.

Keith Bettison, 73, choked 48-year-old Ildiko Bettison to death at their home in Chessington, Surrey, in 2020.

He was sentenced on Monday to life in jail and must serve a minimum term of 14 years.

Judge Simon Mayo QC paid tribute to the couple’s daughter, Zsuzsika Bettison, for her “quiet dignity” in the trial at the Old Bailey.

Zsuzsika Bettison described her mother as a “loving, kind and caring person” whose personality and behaviour was affected by alcohol, he said.

The judge told the defendant: "It is apparent to me, notwithstanding what you did to her mother, she still cares for you."

He said Bettison’s taunting behaviour towards his wife was cruel, saying: "She did not deserve that – she certainly did not deserve to die."

He went on: "This was a killing which occurred in the heat of the moment. It did not involve a significant degree of premeditation and planning.

"I am entirely satisfied you were irritated by her behaviour that night and you acted in anger when you strangled her to death.”

The trial had heard how Mrs Bettison used to "idolise" her husband and would do anything for him.

Former bus driver Keith Bettison has been jailed after choking his wife Credit: Met Police

But about two years ago, their relationship changed and the couple began drinking heavily and arguing.

The defendant crashed a bus while reversing and left his job before he could be sacked in June 2020.

The pandemic caused them to spend more time at home and things "became very difficult", prosecutor Kate Bex QC said.

Neighbour Debbie May heard a lot of the couple’s rows because the walls between their houses were thin, jurors heard.

Ms Bex said: "Debbie May says that not long before Ilde died, she had fallen down the stairs when she was drunk.

"She heard the defendant tormenting her by mimicking her in a squeaky Punch and Judy type of voice."

On another occasion, Mrs Bettison told her she had thrown a mirror at him, which hit the front door instead.

On October 26 last year, Mrs Bettison had a black eye and told Ms May: "Look, he’s punched me."

The night before she died, Mrs Bettison turned up on Ms May’s doorstep wearing a small nightdress and holding a glass of gin and tonic.

She showed her friend bruises on her arm and legs saying "it was him" before getting up to go home at about 11.30pm, the court heard.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics Ildiko died at the scene Credit: Met Police

At 1am the defendant called his daughter and said: "I’ve killed her. I could not take it any more.:"

The defendant went on to ring 999, saying: "We had a fight and I think I’ve killed her, she’s dead."

Police found Mrs Bettison lying collapsed in bed and she was pronounced dead shortly after 2am.

While in custody, the defendant said: "She gets angry and hits me and I have to hit her back, what can you do?"

Mrs Bettison had allegedly confided in a friend that her husband had previously put her in a stranglehold, with his arm around her neck.

Jurors were told this type of "carotid sleeper hold" could be how Mrs Bettison was choked when she died.

The jury had rejected Bettison’s claim that the death was a tragic accident or that he had been acting in self defence.

Judge Mayo told him: "I am satisfied you constricted both sides of your wife’s neck until she lost consciousness and you maintained pressure on her neck until her life drained away."

He said Mrs Bettison had been vulnerable due to alcohol and depression and had been entitled to feel safe in her home.

But he concluded that he could not be sure the defendant had intended to kill his wife, and sentenced him on the basis that he meant to cause her really serious harm.