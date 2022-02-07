London student found with copy of 'Mein Kampf' and bomb-making manual is jailed

A university student has been jailed for sharing a bomb-making manual online after police found a copy of Hitler's ‘Mein Kampf’ in his room.

Connor Burke, 19, shared a manual on social media with details of how to make an improvised explosive device. Police were made aware of the account in 2020 and discovered it belonged to a teenage student.

Officers contacted the university and were able to identify Burke as the potential suspect.

When police searched his room they found Nazi Germany memorabilia including daggers, rings and items of uniform as well as a copy of ‘Mein Kampf’.

Officers took away electronic devices and found evidence linking the social media account to Burke.

Detectives also identified a further three terrorist-related documents on the devices as well as the manual he had shared on social media.

He was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court to a total of three-and-a-half years behind bars and an additional 12 months on licence.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: "Burke had an unhealthy interest in extreme right wing terrorist ideology, and this led to him sharing extremely dangerous material with others online.

"Increasingly, we’re seeing young people being drawn into extremist ideologies, some of whom – like Burke – then go on to commit serious terrorism offences.

"I would urge anyone who comes across any terrorist-related material online to report this to us. I would also ask friends and family to get in touch if they have concerns about a loved-one being drawn into any form of extreme ideology – ACT early before it’s too late."

Burke pleaded guilty to disseminating a terrorist publication and to to four counts of possession of a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, in a hearing in July 2021.

But he claimed spreading information of the bomb-making manual was done so on a reckless basis. This was disputed by the prosecution.

Following this, the judge rejected Burke’s basis of plea of recklessness; determining that Burke posted the manual in the knowledge it could directly or indirectly be used by others members of the group in which it was posted and assist in the preparation or commission of terrorist acts.

Police urge anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious or of concern, then it can be reported to police, in confidence, via 0800 789 321 or online. Or use the iReportIt app.