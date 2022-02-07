Two men armed with metal fire pokers carried out a terrifying attack on a London bus in front of horrified passengers.

A fight broke out on Telford Avenue in Streatham after the pair got on board and confronted another man. Witnesses sitting just feet away also reported seeing a large knife.

"While we don’t believe anyone was injured, it is clear from the CCTV we have examined and the witnesses we have spoken to that the outcome could easily have been quite different," said Detective Constable Adam Jackson.

"Passengers should be able to travel on public transport in comfort and safety without fearing that something like this will happen in front of them.

"Thankfully such incidents are rare, but where they do happen we will do everything we can to identify those responsible," he added.

Three men fled from the bus after hearing the sound of police sirens, witnesses say.

The attack happened on Thursday, 3 February at around 4:40pm on route 250.

Anyone with information about the identity of those involved should call 101, giving the reference 5152/03FEB.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org