Bakery chain Greggs teams up with Primark to launch fashion collection

Bakery chain Greggs is teaming up with high street retailer Primark to launch its own fashion collection in a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

Shoppers will be able to chose from a limited-edition range of 11 Greggs clothing items in 60 Primark stores from February 19.

The announcement comes after several shoppers spotted fashion mannequins at a number of Primark stores holding Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes in store displays.

Greggs and Primark will open an appointment-only boutique on London’s Dean Street in Soho on February 17-18, allowing eager fans a chance to select items for free ahead of the collection going on general sale.

The appointment system will open for booking via a link that will be shared on both Greggs and Primark Instagram and Facebook pages at 10am on Thursday.

"Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK – so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves," said Greggs business development director Raymond Reynolds.

"We’ve got some great pieces that we can’t wait to share," he added.

The new partnership also includes a new 130-seat 'Tasty by Greggs' cafe in Primark Birmingham opening on February 12.

"We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can’t find anywhere else, with brands we know they love," said Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark.