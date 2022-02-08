Play video

Joel Corry said he would love to team up one day with Ed Sheeran in a dream collaboration as the London DJ looked ahead to a busy year.

Corry, who shot to fame with collabs alongside big names including MNEK, Jax Jones, RAYE and David Guetta, said he was a "big fan" of Sheeran.

"He knows how much I love him!" Corry told ITV News London.

Joel Corry has been nominated for two Brit Awards this year including song of the year for his collab with RAYE and David Guetta, 'BED'.

He said getting the double nomination was the "icing on the cake".

"I've been trying to reach this goal my entire life," the DJ said.

"I started DJing when I was 14 and always had this dream growing up and it took a while to finally break through and now I'm here I'm literally living the dream.

"I've got a massive year ahead of me - nominated for two Brit Awards - this is surreal stuff!" he added.

Corry featured on reality TV series Geordie Shore which he said helped show off his DJ talent.

"It was a great experience for me to have and I'm grateful for that but DJing was my dream and that's what I was always aiming for in life," he said.

"There might have been a few hurdles put up by doing the stuff I'd done before but that was just a challenge for me and gave me more motivation and I wanted to prove to people I could do it and here I am now.

"It goes to show if you're willing to work hard at something and commit 100% dreams can come true!" he added.

Joel got his first big break in 2019 with his hit 'Sorry', a moment he said was "life changing".

"I'd worked towards that moment for so long that when it did happen I was really ready for it and since then I've kept head down and worked as hard as I possibly could and I'm so happy the music is connecting."

The night time industry has been hit hard by the Covid pandemic with clubs across the world often last to open as restrictions eased.

"The pandemic had a huge impact on dance music and nightclubs and live music," Corry said.

"It was terrible but we have got back to normality again now and dance music will have a huge moment this year.

"Dance music is meant to be danced to! The gigs I've played recently there's a different energy back on the dancefloor. Everyone is happy to be back gain after such a long break.

"It's bigger and better than every and this year is just going to be off the scale."