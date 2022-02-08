Zendaya will be honoured at Madame Tussauds London with her waxwork joining a star-studded line-up, it has been announced.

The Emmy Award-winning star of Euphoria has been sculpted using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting with the attraction’s artists.

The Hollywood actress – known for her roles in Spider-Man, Dune, and The Greatest Showman – will be taking up permanent residency in the Award Party zone at the London tourist attraction.

The lifelike figure of Zendaya, wearing a neon pink suit paired with a chic updo and subtle jewellery, will be unveiled at the Baker Street attraction on Friday.

The 25-year-old will join A-List celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the red carpet.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, George Clooney, Dame Helen Mirren, Colin Firth and Angelina Jolie also appear in the Awards Party zone.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Zendaya just exudes cool.

“Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues.

“She is unapologetically herself – and we, along with her fans, love that about her.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

“With rumours circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better.

“We know her fans will be lining up for the chance to ‘meet’ their idol when Zendaya’s figure arrives in our Awards Party zone.”

Zendaya is currently dating her British Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.