A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death in north London.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ayley Croft, Enfield, at 6.10pm on January 7 to reports of a stabbing, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man, who detectives believe was 18-years-old, was found with stab wounds.

Despite efforts from the emergency services, he died at the scene.

Police at the scene of the stabbing early on Tuesday morning Credit: BPM Media/MyLondon

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

A teenage boy, whose age has currently not been confirmed by police, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5753/07Feb.