How Caribbean workers helped fix London's 1950s transport crisis

Post war London had a bit of a transport crisis in the 1950s. Despite the capital getting some new buses there weren't enough drivers to operate them, so they searched for staff thousands of miles away in the Caribbean. A big marketing campaign began and over six years 14,000 people came across the Atlantic. A new exhibition called 'Legacies: London Transport's Caribbean Workforce' reflects on the highs and lows of the recruitment campaign.