RSPCA takes away Kurt Zouma's cats as club imposes maximum fine over shock video

"Zouma is not the role model that we want," said one West Ham supporter who questioned his future at the club.

The RSPCA has taken away two of Kurt Zouma's cats after a disturbing video emerged of the West Ham footballer kicking and slapping one of his pets.

The animal charity confirmed the cats were safe and in their care, adding: "We have been dealing with this since before the clip went viral online and we need to follow the proper legal process."

West Ham said Zouma had also been fined the "maximum amount possible" - two weeks' wages - reported to be in the region of £250,000 which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

"Kurt is extremely remorseful and, like everyone at the club, fully understands the depth of feeling surrounding the incident and the need for action to be taken," the club said.

"Separate to the RSPCA's investigation and pending further sanction once the outcome of that process is determined, West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated.

"The player has immediately accepted the fine, which will be donated to animal welfare charities," the statement added.

The action came after thousands signed a petition calling for the footballer to be prosecuted.

West Ham United's Kurt Zouma warms up ahead of the Premier League match at the London Stadium

A petition on Change.org, started by Anti Animal Abuse, reads: "In the UK we have laws against the abuse of animals, laws which should be applicable to everyone rich or poor, famous or not!

"We ask that the Metropolitan Police and RSPCA carry out an urgent investigation and prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous act."

Among those who signed it is singer and animal lover Will Young who told ITV News he was appalled the petition was needed.

"I totally stand by all the people who say that footballer should not be playing and in my opinion he should certainly not be having those cats," Will Young said.

While West Ham said they "unreservedly condemn" the actions of Zouma the player was selected by boss David Moyes in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

After the Frenchman played in the match against Watford – during which he was subject to boos and chants from the crowd – Moyes said: "The club have taken all the action they can do at the moment behind the scenes. My job is to pick the best team and Kurt was part of that."

Experience Kissimmee, West Ham’s official destination partner, has said it "will be evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club" after Zouma was selected for Tuesday’s match.

Speaking to ITV News, conservationist Chris Packham said:

"He [Moyes] said he wanted to put the best players on the field and I think alot of people will argue he wasn't the best player to have on the field.

"This is not just about football this is about society. These people are role models for young generations and we need to send signals that this type of behaviour is not acceptable."

In the full statement the RSPCA said: "The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats.

"They’ve been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.

"We’re grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation.

"We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time."