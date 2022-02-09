Woman harassed grandmother by putting washing machine on constant spin cycle

A north London woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle.

In a shocking tirade of abuse Iqra Malik, 44, conducted a "malicious" campaign targeting Anne-Marie Cole, who at the time was her neighbour. Malik's behaviour eventually forced her victim to move to temporary accommodation resulted in her losing her job.

Appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court Malik from Islington was handed a suspended 12-week sentence and will also be given a restraining order. The court heard that for over two years she screamed abuse at her victim on several occasions and filmed her on her phone without permission. She also made "unsubstantiated allegations" to the police about Ms Cole, sent her letters and put her washing machine on continuous spinning mode during the early hours of the morning. Several victim impact statements were read aloud from Ms Cole, who spoke about the deep-lasting impact this harassment had had on her mental health and her relationships.

Her lawyer told the court that her routine had "completely changed" after she was forced to relocate, and no longer invited her grandchildren and family around to her home. It had also caused the breakdown of her relationship with her partner and left her feeling "overwhelmed and depressed".

She continued: "I feel isolated and I sometimes have nothing positive to say. It's been a long journey getting over this, I'm so anxious." She told the court that she felt "scared" of the defendant's behaviour and added: "My emotional and physical health is the worst it's been, it's hard to concentrate on simple tasks. I still don't understand why I've been targeted by her - I didn't deserve to be treated this way." The court also heard that Malik had breached an injunction placed against her last August, and her appearance today marked the 19th hearing in the case.

After pleading not guilty, she was convicted in November of harassment without violence. Her defence lawyer, Emily Mattin, told the court that she suffered with mental health issues and that a custodial sentence would have a "prolonged, substantial impact" on her wellbeing.

She is also due to move to a different borough in four weeks in order to receive treatment for knee surgery and to be close to other family members. In her sentencing remarks, Judge Rose told Malik: "Your behaviour over this period affected every aspect of Ms Cole's life - her relationship with her partner, her children and grandchildren, her work and her home. It was persistent, it was unpleasant, it was malicious and what were rightly described as vile allegations were made in relation to her grandchildren." She noted that Malik had shown "no remorse" for her behaviour, and had subjected her victim and loved ones to the ordeal of trial, and despite being diagnosed with mental health issues, she had not accepted the support offered. She has now been handed a 12-week sentence, suspended for the next 12 months.

She must also adhere to a strict restraining order, which prohibits her from contacting Ms Cole directly or indirectly and she must not use her washing machine between the hours of 12am until 8am.