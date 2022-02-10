Dagenham and Redbridge have suspended Kurt Zouma's brother after he filmed the West Ham star's shocking attack on his pet cat.

The east London club said Yoan Zouma would not play until the RSPCA had finished its investigation.

In a statement the club said: "Yoan was this week contacted by the RSPCA to assist in their investigation and is fully cooperating with them.

"However, Dagenham & Redbridge FC would again like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty towards animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its supporters.

"The Club has therefore decided that until the RSPCA has completed its investigations, Yoan will not play for Dagenham & Redbridge in any competitive match."

Kurt was filmed kicking and slapping his cat in his multi million pound mansion, provoking widespread condemnation.

Kurt Zouma, who is under investigation by the RSPCA after his two cats were taken into the care of the charity, has been fined “the maximum amount possible” by West Ham.

The RSPCA swiftly rebuked the “very upsetting” video after it surfaced online and will be leading the investigation while co-operating with Essex Police.

More than 280,000 people have now signed an online petition on Change.org, started by Anti Animal Abuse, calling for Zouma to be prosecuted amid a growing public backlash.

West Ham announced on Wednesday afternoon that the 27-year-old, who has apologised, had been fined two weeks’ wages – reported to be in the region of £250,000 – which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

On Wednesday afternoon Adidas – the defender’s official personal kit supplier – confirmed ties had been cut with the player.

Vitality confirmed it was suspending sponsorship as West Ham’s official wellness partner and would be “further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be taking to address the situation”.

Meanwhile, the club’s official destination partner Experience Kissimmee, the tourist board for the Florida city, announced the decision to terminate its own agreement.