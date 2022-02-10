'Passenger numbers surge' on London transport as commuters return to the office

London's Tube trains and buses are getting busier, but many commuters still work from home on Mondays and Fridays, according to transport bosses.

London Underground has seen a 25% surge in passenger numbers since the government's 'Plan B' rules were relaxed in January.

Tube ridership has risen to around 60% of pre-pandemic levels while weekday bus use has climbed to 75%.

Transport for London was brought to the brink of collapse after its income from fares was devastated by the first lockdown in March 2020.

Since then, the organisation has relied on a series of government bailouts totalling £4.5bn to stay afloat.

TfL bosses are in negotiations with government officials to secure a long-term funding deal, but agreement has yet to be reached.

Finance chief Simon Kilonback told London Assembly members working from home was still having a 'big impact' on the Tube on Mondays and Fridays.

'What the pandemic has done is massively accelerate that trend and it really is the case that Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursdays are now the peak of activity,' said Mr Killonback