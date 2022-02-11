Christian Eriksen is "bubbling" and training well at Brentford according to manager Thomas Frank but the date for the Danish midfielder's debut remains unknown.

The 29-year-old will play in the Bees' behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday but it's "too early" for him to join Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace, Frank said.

Eriksen hasn't played since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland last June.

He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which meant under rules in Italy concerning players fitted with defibrillators, he was unable to continue his career with Inter Milan.

The former Tottenham player made a surprise Premier League return by signing for Brentford on January 31.

"I think he’s fine, he’s training well and he looks like the quality player we know he is," the Bees boss said on Friday.

"It’s a joy watching him play football – so natural for him – so that’s fantastic to see, but he will not be available for the team tomorrow. That would always be too early after just one week.

"We will have a friendly game on Monday where he will play minutes and that’s the right way to do it."

His arrival coincides with the Bees losing their last six matches in all competitions and conceding 18 goals in the process.

Eriksen will be with Brentford for the remainder of the season after reuniting with Frank, who was his coach at Denmark youth level, and the Bees manager believes he is in good spirits.

"I must say he’s bubbling. We are having him seven months after the incident so he missed badly being part of the group, being part of a club and hopefully we can add new chapters to the Brentford story," Frank said.

"He loves to be with the boys, being on the grass, playing football.

"He’s one of those where he needs to touch a ball all the time, so when the drill is done, and I start talking and as soon as we start again, he just needs to touch a ball or something like that.

"He’s just enjoying it, he’s bubbling and just wants to play football."

Brentford's new signing Christian Eriksen poses for a picture on the pitch at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday

Eriksen told BBC Sport on Thursday that "I won't change my style of play".

"I have had the time to be disciplined for the last six months to do extras, so even now maybe I am in a better condition than before, just the football missing.

"I feel like me so don't see a reason why I can't get back to the same level."

He said he feels grateful to come back to London, after he and his family spent many years in the capital.

"For me and for my family, for the next six months really this was the perfect situation," he said. "We pretty much know the area, it is close to where we were for many years in north London.

"First of all for family and also football-wise, to get the chance to play in the Premier League and get to know the people here. Of course, I knew the coach, I knew Thomas before and a lot of team-mates I know from Denmark, so it is an easy group to join."

He said that when he finally makes his Brentford debut it will be "very special" but said he is patient for the right time.