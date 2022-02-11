A Swedish hitman has been found guilty of murdering a reality television star’s brother in Battersea in a tit-for-tat gang war.

Flamur Beqiri, 36, whose sister Misse Beqiri appeared in the Real Housewives Of Cheshire, was shot dead on his doorstep in southwest London, in front of his young family on Christmas Eve 2019.

Beqiri, a kingpin in an international drugs gang, was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group headed by Amir Mekky, 24.

Flamur Beqiri was shot dead on the doorstep of his home in Battersea

The gunman, professional kickboxer Anis Hemissi, 24, was found guilty of murder and possession of a firearm at Southwark Crown Court on Friday after a two-month trial.

Hemissi had earlier disguised himself as a litter picker to carry out renaissance, as part of a meticulous six months of planning for the shooting, the court heard.

He was wearing a latex mask when he opened fire 10 times with a pistol, hitting Beqiri with eight bullets from behind.

Anis Hemissi dressed as a street cleaner, wearing a latex mask, sunglasses and high-vis work clothes, holding a litter picker and bin bag

Fellow Swedish national Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, also from Sweden, were acquitted of both charges.

Clifford Rollox, 31, from Islington, north London, and Dutch national Claude Isaac Castor, 31, from Sint Maarten in the Caribbean, were found guilty of perverting the course of justice after being hired locally to clean up the flat where the killers had stayed.

They were seen removing a large suitcase on Christmas Day, but police were on the scene before they could finish the job and evidence recovered included a ripped up flight ticket stub including Hemissi’s name.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the case was one of the "most complex" prosecutions in recent years and involved extensive international liaison with Swedish Police and Prosecutors.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Louise Attrill said: "This was a shocking, cold-blooded and brutal murder of a man in front of his young family on Christmas Eve. The intention was clear – to kill.

"Flamur Beqiri was gunned down on his doorstep in front of his wife and two-year-old child. Multiple shots were fired at close range. The murder was deliberately carried out in a way that would cause maximum terror and trauma given the date, place and circumstances.

"The prosecution case included CCTV footage, telephone evidence, and eye-witness testimony. But the trail of evidence led through Europe – and in particular to Sweden.

"The roots of this horrifying violence stemmed from an organised crime gang war in Sweden. Something we had to work with our international colleagues to piece together."

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said she will sentence those found guilty next Friday 18 February.