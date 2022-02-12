Appeal to trace man after woman had hair ripped from scalp

Detectives are appealing to the public for information following a racially motivated attack outside of East Croydon rail station.

At around 18:45 on the 18th of December last year, a 31-year-old woman was attacked when she got off a Route 119 bus. The police say that her hair was pulled back by the suspect, resulting in a portion of it ripping from her scalp.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the back of her head, which caused her to fall - injuring her face.

Detective Constable Becky Hughes, said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority. This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.

“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or dialling 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Looking for more news about Croydon?

Violence against women and girls