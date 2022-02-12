Bartosz Wyrzykowski: Three charged in connection with murder in Eltham

Three people have been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Eltham, Greenwich.

Bartosz Wyrzykowski - known as Bartek - was found with stab wounds just after 5pm, on the 8th of February. He was treated by emergency services and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives begun a murder investigation following his death, and have now charged 21-year-old Yusuf Aydin, 19-year-old Jack Davies and a 16-year-old boy with his murder.

They are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 12 February.

Bartek's next of kin continue to be supported by officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.