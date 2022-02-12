Emergency services have been called to east London after a floor reportedly collapsed in a Hackney bar.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to a bar in Fish Island at 4.50pm on Saturday.

The venue is understood to be Two More Years in Roach Road.

A LFB spokesperson confirmed a mezzanine floor in the single story bar had collapsed.

Fire crews are currently carrying out a search, with three fire engines and two rescue units in Roach Road.

Pictures taken in the area show police and paramedics are also in attendance.

Ambulances in Roach Road Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4:44pm today (12 February) to Roach Road, Hackney Wick, to reports that part of a building had collapsed. We have sent a number of resources to the scene.

"Crews are treating patients at the scene and are working closely with emergency services colleagues. More information to follow"

This is an ongoing incident and this article will be updated accordingly.