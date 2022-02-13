Arrest made after woman had hair ripped from scalp

Police have arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of racially aggravated assault, after an attack on a woman in Croydon.

At around 18:45 on the 18th of December last year, a 31-year-old woman was attacked when she got off a Route 119 bus - outside of East Croydon rail station. The police say that her hair was pulled back, resulting in a portion of it ripping from her scalp.

The suspect - a male - remains in custody, and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

