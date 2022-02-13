Cancer Research: Londoners run the big 10K

Londoners came out in their numbers today to complete the Cancer Research UK London Winter Run.

The run is a 10k challenge that happens every year - passing through the heart of the city and London's landmarks. It was originally launched in 2015 in partnership with Cancer Research UK.

Some runners were seen sprinting, jogging and walking near Holborn, for example.

Play video

One participant said she was doing the route in memory of her Grandfather, who passed away from cancer a year ago.

Another ran the route for the first time - and although his shoes could not hold him the entire way - he was determined to get it done.

All monies raised will go to the charity's efforts to find out more about cancer and hopefully save lives in the future.