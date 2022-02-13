Play video

ITV News Reporter Charlotte Cross hears from those inside the building

Bar-goers who were in a London venue when the mezzanine floor collapsed, injuring 13 people, have described how they "thought we might be dead for a minute".

Harriet McMahon and Umberto Spatuzzi were at Two More Years in Roach Road, Hackney Wick on Saturday afternoon when the floor came down - trapping seven people below.

"We were on the floor and I opened my eyes and there were clouds of dust everywhere, and you could see stuff falling.

"I thought the building was coming down, I thought the bricks would come down too.

"It was like a disaster movie," she added. "There was dust everywhere and stuff falling from the ceiling and everyone was screaming".

London Ambulance Service (LAS) declared a major incident after the collapse and said crews treated 13 people, with three having potentially serious injuries and 10 having minor injuries.

Four people were taken to hospitals and major trauma centres.