Londoners are to be hit by inflation-busting fare rises on Tube, bus and tram services next month.

The 4.8% increase will see most fares go up by either 10p or 20p on March 1st in a bid by Transport for London to raise money.

Mayor Sadiq Khan blamed the fares hike on the government's refusal to agree a long-term funding deal for TfL.

The new ticket prices are calculated using July's Retail Price Index of 3.8% plus an additional 1%.

Travelcards and the daily and weekly caps will rise in line with the national rail fares increase of £3.8%.

A passengers descends the escalator at Bond Street London Underground

TfL has relied on more than £4bn in government handouts after successive Covid lockdowns and working from home devastated its income.

City Hall said the increase would help TfL reach 'financial sustainability' by April 2023The mayor was forced to abandon a partial fares freeze introduced when he was first elected in 2016.

"We have been forced into this position by the Government and the way it continues to refuse to properly fund TfL, but I have done everything in my power to keep fares as affordable as possible," said Mr Khan.

What do the changes mean for my fare on Tube, DLR, London Overground and TfL Rail?

Most adult pay as you go fares will increase by between 10p and 30p

Paper tickets will increase by between 30p and 80p

The adult pay as you go fare for a journey in Zone 1 will be £2.50

The adult off-peak pay as you go fare in a single zone (not Zone 1) will be £1.60

What do the changes mean for my fare on bus and tram?

The adult pay as you go fare will increase by 10p to £1.65

The daily cap will increase by 30p to £4.95

The 16+ daily cap will increase by 15p to £2.40