The lights went out in hundreds of London homes on Sunday night as a power outage plunged hundreds of properties into darkness.

Street lights also went out in parts of Harrow, Stanmore and Wembley with people living on the affected streets posting videos on Twitter.

For some it meant enjoying a pre-Valentine's dinner by candlelight as nearly 40 London postcodes were affected.

In a statement UK Power Networks said there was a fault with a "high voltage electrical network" which affected several thousand properties.

Sunday night's statement continued: "Specialist engineers from our control room are also working to divert power remotely, so it’s possible for your power to come back on at any point, but sometimes we can’t restore everyone this way."

Power was restored to most homes by midnight after a "transmission issue" was resolved.