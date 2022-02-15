Lorry smashes into London railway bridge leaving debris strewn across road

A lorry smashed into a railway bridge in south London leaving bricks and debris strewn across a road near Bromley.

The truck hit the bridge so hard the girder and parapet were smashed to pieces making it unsafe for trains.

Cars were also stopped from passing underneath as a team of engineers worked to clean up the damage and wrap the bridge in scaffolding.

The road is the only way in and out of Sundridge Park by car and a team worked around the clock to start repairing damage on New Street Hill from Monday afternoon.

Scaffolding secures the bridge near Bromley making it safe for trains to travel again Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail thanked passengers for their patience before tweeting a photo early on Tuesday confirming the work had been completed.

The lorry was carrying a large crane on the back and lumps of brick could be seen on its trailer.

The lorry had a large crane attached and bricks were also scattered on the trailer Credit: Network Rail

In a statement Network Rail said: "Thanks to everyone who helped us get the Southeastern Railway Bromley North branch open after the Sundridge Park bridge bash, including passengers for their patience and very much the people of New St Hill who weren’t able to drive to their homes until late last night."