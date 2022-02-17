Two women enjoying a night out in central London were taken for a ride after being hit with an eye-watering £180 bill for a three minute ride on a pedicab.

The pair were told the trip would cost £18 and were horrified to discover the rogue driver added an extra '0' when they tapped a card on the contactless machine.

After realising they had been ripped off and charged ten times the agreed amount they got in touch with the council and police to track down the dodgy operator.

They found him and ordered the pedicab operator to return the money.

Westminster City Council and police carried out an operation at the weekend to crack down on rogue drivers with one councillor describing them as "an unlicensed nuisance".

A pedicab stopped during an operation by the council and police Credit: Westminster City Council

Nine pedicab riders were reported for playing music too loud and the cases are being prepared for possible prosecution.

Approximately 70 other pedicabs were moved on for blocking the pavement throughout the night.

"Pedicab operators are an unlicensed nuisance that have plagued the West End for years, preying on tourists and annoying local residents," said Councillor Heather Acton.

"There is little regulation around them and they are uninsured – there are serious safety concerns around them.

"As with Saturday night’s operation the council works with the police when criminality is involved, but there are limitations on our powers.

"With the West End beginning to recover from 18 months of restrictions and disruption, it’s time for the government to act and ensure that pedicab drivers undergo safety checks and pay road tax.

"Residents deserve respite from noise and our visitors should be safeguarded from vulnerable vehicles, sharp practice and scams," she added.

Dozens of pedicabs operate on London's West End and are popular with tourists Credit: Westminster City Council

Last year the Government said it would support a law which would require pedicabs in Greater London to be subjected to a similar level of regulation as taxis and other private hire vehicles.

Under the Pedicabs (London) Bill, introduced by the MP for Cities of London and Westminster, drivers of pedal-powered vehicles would need a licence from Transport for London (TfL) to operate, with TfL being given the power to regulate the prices they charge and the vehicles they use would have to be of a safe standard.