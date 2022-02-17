Play video

A number of attractions and popular London parks are temporarily closing across the UK on Friday because of Storm Eunice.

A red weather warning - the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely - has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

The London Eye, Legoland and a number of parks and attractions will close on Friday amid warnings of "flying debris resulting in danger to life" and "damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down".

Popular green spaces including Victoria Park in east London, and Richmond and Bushy Parks in the capital's south west are set to shut Friday, along with Greenwich Park in the south east.

The Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London, will also be closing as a precaution due to the storm.

The sites were likely to have been busier given that it is half-term for many schools across the country.

A statement on the London landmark's Twitter account said: "Due to severe weather disruption, the London Eye and River Cruise has taken the difficult decision to close tomorrow (Fri Feb 18).

"The safety of our guests is our number one priority and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please follow us here for updates."

One of the models in the LEGO Mythica land at LEGOLAND

Windsor-based theme park Legoland, said: "Due to the weather warning issued by the Met Office we've made the difficult decision to close the resort tomorrow (February 18).

"If you're due to visit we'll be in touch to discuss rebooking. We apologise for the disappointment and look forward to welcoming you back soon!"

A National Trust spokesperson said: "Most of the places we look after in the south, south west and east of England, in the Midlands, and in Wales will be closed tomorrow due to the incoming storm, with some sites also shut in the north of England and Northern Ireland.

"We're urging people to follow local advice and to check our website for more information."

In an email to customers, the centres said: "Due to severe weather, Kew Gardens and Wakehurst (Sussex) will be closed tomorrow, Friday February 18 2022.

A cyclist goes through flood water by the river Thames at Putney after the previous Storm Dudley hit

"This isn't a decision we've taken lightly. We always put the safety of our staff and visitors first, and that is why we've decided to close the gardens. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.

"The situation will be closely monitored and the gardens will reopen to visitors as soon as it is safe to do so. Please check our website for the latest updates."

Windsor Great Park, and National Trust sites including Polesden Lacey, near Dorking in Surrey, will also be closed.

The Royal Parks said on Twitter: "This decision is based on the strong winds, the age and vulnerability of trees in particular parks."